Left Menu

Guj govt gets HC notice as schools file pleas on amended Act

The Gujarat High Court on Monday issued notice to the state government on a batch of petitions filed by various government-aided minority schools challenging an Act conferring powers on the state education board to appoint teachers and principals in such institutions.The division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Biren Vaishnav issued notice to the state government and asked it to respond in three weeks.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-06-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 22:03 IST
Guj govt gets HC notice as schools file pleas on amended Act
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court on Monday issued notice to the state government on a batch of petitions filed by various government-aided minority schools challenging an Act conferring powers on the state education board to appoint teachers and principals in such institutions.

The division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Biren Vaishnav issued notice to the state government and asked it to respond in three weeks. These schools have challenged the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (Amendment) Act, 2021 that was notified on May 31, and which gives the state education board powers to provide for qualifications and methods of selection for non-teaching staff of registered private secondary and higher secondary schools, as well as conditions of appointment, promotion, and termination of employment of principal, teaching and non-teaching staff of such schools.

The amended Act also confers on the board the power to regulate the recruitment of non-teaching staff and allows the Gujarat State School Service Commission to select teachers and headmasters of registered government aided private secondary and higher secondary schools.

The petitioners have claimed that the amended Act takes away the right of the management to administer the institution, and the state, in the garb of' providing regulations and conditions, has completely transgressed on the rights of the minorities enshrined under the Constitution.

The pleas claimed the amendment to the Act was ''unjustified and unlawful,'' and denies the fundamental right of the petitioners to achieve excellence and to administer its institution as per its requirements keeping in mind broad principles of the Constitution governing minority institutions. The pleas said the amendment to the Act offends the protection conferred on minorities through Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution, and sought the court's direction to prohibit the government from applying provisions of Sections 17 (26), 34 (2), and 35 of the principal Act on minority institutions.

The petitioners have also sought interim relief by way of a stay on the implementation of the amendment of the Act, and restrain authorities from proceeding on matters concerning selection of candidates till final disposal of the petition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021