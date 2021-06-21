Left Menu

HC urged to direct Bengal govt to file report on withdrawing Suvendu security cover

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 22:53 IST
HC urged to direct Bengal govt to file report on withdrawing Suvendu security cover
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday prayed before the Calcutta High Court for a direction to the Director of Security of the state to file a report on withdrawing his security cover.

On a plea by the state Advocate General to respond, Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya fixed the matter for further hearing on June 24.

Adhikari's counsel prayed before the court that a report be filed by the Director of Security, West Bengal, as to the reason why the security cover of the petitioner was withdrawn by the state on May 18.

It was also prayed that the report should clarify whether there is any continuing perception of threat to Adhikari's life warranting security cover.

The BJP MLA's counsel submitted that even though he enjoys Z-category security cover from the central government, he would still require the state governments support in three areas - pilot car, route lining and monitoring the places where public meetings may be held.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta sought time to respond to the prayer made on behalf of Adhikari and the court granted it.

Adhikari, who was a minister in the Trinamool Congress government, has been accorded a 'Z' category VIP security cover by the central government in December last year, after he resigned from the primary membership of the party. He joined the BJP later that month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021