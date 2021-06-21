Left Menu

ITBP Referral hospital in Gr Noida to soon get full fledged blood bank

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-06-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 23:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ITBP's Referral Hospital in Greater Noida near Delhi will soon get permission from central government agencies to set up a full-fledged blood bank, officials said on Monday.

At present, the hospital run by the Indo-Tibetan Police Border Police (ITBP) in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh has a capacity to store 150 to 200 units of blood, the officials said.

Officials from Drugs Controller General of India, Uttar Pradesh and Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday inspected the hospital and reviewed the facilities, according to an official statement.

“The recommendation to operate the blood bank at the Referral Hospital has been made to the Drug Controller General of India and the Drug Controller Uttar Pradesh through the inspection report. Soon the ITBP Referral Hospital will get the license for it,” Gautam Buddh Nagar Drug Inspector Vaibhav Babbar said, according to the statement.

The hospital has also been told to prepare itself for blood component processing, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

