Woman who shot at police killed by cop at Juneteenth event

A Flint resident, Keith Lewis, said the shooting was shocking on a day that commemorates the end of slavery.I was going to come down and get my lawn chair and sit down and really enjoy it.

PTI | Flint | Updated: 21-06-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 23:16 IST
A 19-year-old Michigan woman died after exchanging gunfire with a police officer who was controlling traffic near a weekend Juneteenth parade, authorities said.

The Flint officer was “fired upon by the lone occupant of a vehicle who drove up to him at the traffic point,” state police said. “Upon taking fire, the officer returned fire, striking the suspect.” The woman was identified as Briana Sykes, 19, of Flint. No one else was injured Saturday.

“I was going to come down and get my lawn chair and sit down and really enjoy it. ... Oh, my goodness. All I can do is just pray,” Lewis told WNEM-TV.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

