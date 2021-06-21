Left Menu

Telangana reports 1197 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in last 24 hours

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, Telangana reported 1197 new COVID-19 cases, 1707 recoveries and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-06-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 23:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, Telangana reported 1197 new COVID-19 cases, 1707 recoveries and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per the state health bulletin, the state logged 6,14,399 total cases including 17,246 active cases and 5,93,577 total recoveries. The total death toll surged to 3576 including the new deaths.

On Sunday, Telangana reported 1,006 new COVID-19 cases pushing the cumulative count of people infected with the virus to 6,13,202. With 1,798 recoveries over the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries in the state have reached 5,91,870, while the death toll has climbed to 3,567 as 11 people succumbed to the virus in the said period.

Meanwhile, IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday urged the Centre to establish a vaccine testing facility in Hyderabad on a war-footing. In a letter to the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Rao said that there is an urgency to set up a second testing facility, and Hyderabad is an ideal location to host such a facility, as the city has a large number of vaccine manufacturers.

Asserting that Hyderabad has emerged as the vaccination capital of the world by producing one-third of the global vaccine, he pointed out that the COVID-19 vaccine - Covaxin - was developed and is being manufactured in Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

