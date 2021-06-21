Left Menu

Congress panel on J-K to meet on Tuesday, deliberate party's stance for all-party meeting with PM Modi

A meeting of the Congress committee on Jammu and Kashmir will be held on Tuesday ahead of the meeting of all political parties from the Union Territory with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will be held on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2021 23:59 IST
A meeting of the Congress committee on Jammu and Kashmir will be held on Tuesday ahead of the meeting of all political parties from the Union Territory with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will be held on Thursday. Sources said the meeting will be chaired by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh via video-conferencing tomorrow.

They said the meeting will also be attended by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and senior Congress leaders Karan Singh, P Chidambaram, Tariq Ahmed Karra, party's Jammu and Kashmir chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir and Rajni Patil, who is party in charge of Union Territory. The meeting is expected to decide the party's stand for the meeting with the Prime Minister.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told ANI that the party has been demanding that statehood should be restored in Jammu and Kashmir. "From day one, Congress has been demanding rollback of the government's move of bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir. But they are not listening to us. Better late than never! The Centre should reinstate the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and hold fresh elections," he said.

Mir also chaired a meeting of senior leaders of the party on Sunday to discuss the invitation for the meeting with Prime Minister. (ANI)

