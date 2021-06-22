Left Menu

2 men shot and killed during early morning fight

Two men who were asked to leave an after-hours party in Providence over the weekend were shot and killed during a fight outside, police said Monday.The victims of the shooting at about 330 am Sunday were identified by police as Abdoulaye Diallo, 24, of Woonsocket, and Abass Mbaye, 29, who was visiting from Senegal.The victims and a third person entered the home through a back door and were asked to leave, Maj. David Lapatin said at a news conference.

Two men who were asked to leave an after-hours party in Providence over the weekend were shot and killed during a fight outside, police said Monday.

The victims of the shooting at about 3:30 am Sunday were identified by police as Abdoulaye Diallo, 24, of Woonsocket, and Abass Mbaye, 29, who was visiting from Senegal.

The victims and a third person entered the home through a back door and were asked to leave, Maj. David Lapatin said at a news conference. It was unclear whether they knew anyone at the party, he said.

An argument that started inside the house spilled outside and developed into a fight that involved about 10 people, he said.

Multiple shots were fired. Both victims were taken to Rhode Island Hospital where they were pronounced dead, he said. The victims did not appear to be armed.

Police are still reviewing video and talking to witnesses and no arrests have been made.

“There's still a lot of pieces to this puzzle that we have to put together,” Lapatin said.

The deaths were the ninth and 10th homicides in the city this year.(AP) RUP RUP

