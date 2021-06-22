Left Menu

Maha: Man held for illegal possession of firearm in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-06-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 09:06 IST
Maha: Man held for illegal possession of firearm in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly carrying a rifle illegally for sale in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap near a hotel on the Mumbai-Nashik bypass here and nabbed the man on Monday, he said.

A 12 bore rifle was seized from his possession, the official said, adding that a case was registered against him under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

Earlier also, two cases were registered against him in connection with possession of arms and assault, the police said.

PTI CORGK GK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global
4
London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021