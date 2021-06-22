Left Menu

Maha: Woman held for pushing minor girl into prostitution

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 22-06-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 09:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a 35-year-old woman for allegedly forcing a teenaged girl into flesh trade in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.

An NGO had complained to police that the woman, who used to work in a bar in Valiv area, was planning to sell the 16-year-old girl for Rs 4 lakh and push her into prostitution, he said.

The police laid a trap and caught the woman at a roadside eatery in Vasai area on Monday when she came there to strike the deal, the official said.

They rescued the girl and arrested the woman, he said. The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

