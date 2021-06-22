Left Menu

Fire at medical shop in Delhi's Connaught Place, no casualty reported

A fire broke out at a medical shop in the outer circle of the Connaught Place area in the national capital on Tuesday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 10:05 IST
Fire at medical shop in Delhi's Connaught Place, no casualty reported
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a medical shop in the outer circle of the Connaught Place area in the national capital on Tuesday morning. According to the Delhi fire department, the fire broke out around 6:45 am on Tuesday morning, however, no casualty has been reported.

"Four vehicles of the Delhi Fire Service reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The cause of the fire is not yet known, but according to the fire brigade, a large quantity of sanitizer was kept in the medical shop, due to which the fire could have been flared up," said a Fire department official. "At present, the fire has been brought under control, no casualty has been reported," he added.

Earlier on Monday, a fire broke out at a shoe factory in Udyog Nagar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global
4
London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021