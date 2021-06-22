Left Menu

NGT directs Haryana secy to submit report on performance of STP at Barwala

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 12:51 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Haryana Urban Development secretary to submit report on performance of sewage treatment plant (STP) at Dhani Garan village at Barwala in Haryana.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that there is no improvement in reduction of faecal coliform level in the treated effluent of the STP.

The NGT directed that further steps be taken to ensure compliance and report be filed by the state pollution control board (SPCB) in coordination with Urban and Public Health Departments owning the STP.

It said that improvement in water quality be ensured by making the pollution control device effective and the penalty recovered may be utilized for restoration of the environment by preparing an action plan with the approval of the state pollution control board.

"Accordingly, action may be initiated by the Public Health Engineering Department which may be overseen by the State PCB.

"A report about the compliance status as on August 31, 2021 on all aspects may be filed before the next date. Secretary UD may also file a report on overall status of performance of existing STPs, utilisation of treated sewage, mode of disposal of effluents, Consents granted by PCB and the gaps between Sewage generation and treatment," the bench said.

The direction came after SPCB filed its report stating that 50 per cent compensation has been deposited by the STP and the remaining is under stay from the High Court.

The NGT had earlier directed the Haryana SPCB to recover Rs 3.24 crore penalty from a sewage treatment plant (STP) at Dhani Garan village at Barwala in Haryana.

The tribunal had imposed the environmental compensation on account of the damage caused by the unit by discharging pollutants in excess of the standard prescribed.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Haryana resident and farmer Sukhwanti alleging that waste water was being discharged from the STP at Barwala, into the land of the applicant and other adjoining lands.

The plea filed through advocate Salik Shafique contended that this has resulted in damage to the crops, contaminating groundwater, death of the livestock and loss of soil fertility.

