PM Modi to interact with participants of Toycathon-2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with participants of Toycathon-2021 on Thursday via video conferencing, his office said. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this Grand Finale will have teams with digital toy ideas, while a separate physical event will be organised for non-digital toy concepts, it said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with participants of Toycathon-2021 on Thursday via video conferencing, his office said. Location-2021 was jointly launched by the Ministry of Education, WCD Ministry, MSME Ministry, DPIIT, Textile Ministry, I&B Ministry, and AICTE on January 5, 2021, to crowd-source innovative toys and games ideas, the PMO noted.
Around 1.2 lakh participants from across India registered and submitted more than 17,000 ideas for the Toycathon 2021, out of which 1,567 ideas have been shortlisted for the three-day online Toycathon Grand Finale, being held from June 22 to June 24. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this Grand Finale will have teams with digital toy ideas, while a separate physical event will be organized for non-digital toy concepts, it said. India's domestic market, as well as the global toy market, offers a huge opportunity to the manufacturing sector.Toycathon-2021 is aimed at boosting the toy industry in India to help it capture a wider share of the toy market.
