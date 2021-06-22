Left Menu

PWD announces no-leave policy for field staff during monsoon

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 13:02 IST
PWD announces no-leave policy for field staff during monsoon
Image Credit: "In order to have an amiable and teaching-learning conducive environment in the school, it is indispensable that they must be free from bullying and ragging. There must be a respectful relationship among students, school administration and families," an official order. (Wikimedia)
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Works Department (PWD) on Tuesday said field staff of road maintenance and electrical units won't be allowed to get leaves during the oncoming monsoon season as preparations were on to keep the city free of waterlogging.

As per an office order, issued by the Delhi government's PWD, ''in any unavoidable/exceptional circumstances leaves may be granted with the prior approval of the concerned Chief Engineer''.

''In view of the oncoming monsoon season, it has been decided by the competent authority that no field staff of road maintenance unit and electrical units maintaining Storm Water Pump houses under the control of Public Works Department will be allowed to take leaves during the monsoon period,'' it said.

Last year, images of vehicles stranded at waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass, where a delivery van driver drowned, had led to a huge public outcry.

To keep the city waterlogging free, the civic agencies are carrying out desilting (removal of silt and garbage) of drains in a big way.

The PWD and the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) hoped that the desilting of drains would be completed before the onset of monsoon by month-end.

Earlier, a senior PWD official said that it was ''on track'' and would be completed between June 20 and 25.

According to a rough estimate, there are around 2,000 drains, spanning around 1,054 km, which come under the PWD, the official said.

The PWD maintains 1260-km roads in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global
4
London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021