HC directs Mumbai top cop to inquire into woman's allegations against Sena MP Sanjay Raut

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed Mumbai Commissioner of Police to inquire into a 36-year-old womans allegations of stalking and harassment by some men at the behest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and her estranged husband.A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar directed the police commissioner to submit a report to the court on June 24.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 13:11 IST
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed Mumbai Commissioner of Police to inquire into a 36-year-old woman's allegations of stalking and harassment by some men at the behest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and her estranged husband.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar directed the police commissioner to submit a report to the court on June 24. The court was hearing a petition filed in February this year by the woman, a psychologist by profession, claiming she was being stalked and harassed by unknown men at the behest of Raut, who is a Rajya Sabha member, and her estranged husband.

The woman's advocate, Abha Singh, told the HC on Tuesday that after the petition was filed, the woman was recently arrested in a non-cognisable case, where it has been alleged that she procured a fake PHD degree.

"The petitioner has been in jail for ten days now. After she filed the petition in HC, the entire police machinery has been unleashed on her now. This is complete vindictiveness and malafide action," Singh said.

The court said the petitioner can file a separate petition to challenge her arrest.

"We direct the Commissioner of Police to look into the grievances raised in the petition and take appropriate measures. The Commissioner of Police shall respond to us and submit a report on June 24," the bench said.

The woman in her plea said she had lodged three complaints in 2013 and 2018, but no action has been taken against the perpetrators so far.

When the petition was heard in March this year, Raut's counsel Prasad Dhakephalkar opposed it and refuted the allegations. Dhakephalkar had then said the petitioner was a family friend and like a daughter to the Shiv Sena leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

