MP: Cop caught taking bribe for releasing confiscated vehicle in Morena

PTI | Morena | Updated: 22-06-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 13:32 IST
MP: Cop caught taking bribe for releasing confiscated vehicle in Morena
A policeman was caught while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 7,000 for releasing a confiscated vehicle in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

A team from the Lokayukta's special police establishment (SPE) of Gwalior caught Narendra Sharma, in-charge of Sabalgarh police station in Morena, while allegedly accepting the bribe at his residence on Monday night, inspector Surendra Yadav of the SPE said.

The police had intercepted the complainant's vehicle and demanded documents for the same, and when the latter was unable to furnish the papers, the police allegedly sought Rs 20,000 for releasing the vehicle and threatened to register a case of theft against him, the official said.

Following negotiations, the matter was settled for Rs 12,000, of which Rs 5,000 had already been given, and the complainant had reached the accused policeman's home to hand over the remaining sum on Monday evening, he said.

Sharma was caught red-handed while accepting this bribe through his gardener, the official said, adding that a case has been registered against the policeman and the gardener, while a sub-inspector of Sabalgarh police station, who had demanded the money for Sharma, was also booked.

