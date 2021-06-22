Left Menu

Fake job racket busted in Bengal, 4 arrested

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-06-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 13:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A job racket was busted here and four of its members arrested for allegedly duping several people by collecting anything between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh from them with a promise of employment in the Kolkata Metro Railway, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Acting on a complaint filed by an official of the Kolkata Metro, the police arrested the four from different locations in Nadia district late on Monday.

''The four accused identified themselves as senior officials of Kolkata Metro Railway and produced fake ID cards and email addresses,'' the officer said.

After scanning the call detail records (CDRs) of the mobile numbers allegedly used by them, the police conducted raids at different places in Nadia district and nabbed the four, he stated.

All of them have been booked under sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Indian Penal Code, the officer said, adding that some job aspirants who were cheated by the four have lodged complaints with the cyber cell of the Kolkata Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

