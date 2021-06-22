Left Menu

SC stays Bombay HC verdict cancelling caste certificate of independent MP of Amravati

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 14:14 IST
The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed the Bombay High Court verdict which cancelled the caste certificate of Navneet Kaur Rana, an independent Lok Sabha MP representing reserved Amravati constituency in Maharashtra.

A vacation bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari took note of Rana's appeal and issued notice to Maharashtra and others including the person who had complained against the caste certificate of the lawmaker.

The high court had on June 9 cancelled the caste certificate of Rana saying it was obtained fraudulently using fabricated documents, and had imposed Rs 2 lakh fine on her.

The independent MP had won from the constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes in the state.

