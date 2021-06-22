Former Nama Khoi Municipality official facing charges of fraud

A Northern Cape politician and former Nama Khoi Municipality senior official, Nevie Aubrey Baartman and two company directors have appeared in the Springbok Magistrate Court facing charges of fraud amounting to R79.9 million.

This came after Baartman, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters in the Northern Cape, and his co-accused were on 2 June served with a summons by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team compelling them to appear before the court.

In a statement, provincial Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said: "It is alleged that Maralise Lunnette Cloete (38) and Zihaadt Ismial Cloete (41) were the directors of a construction company that was selected as a successful bidder by the Nama Khoi Municipality in Springbok in 2013".

This followed an advertised tender to render paving stones and curbs service for a period of three years.

Furthermore, she said it was alleged that the company did not meet the necessary requirements and the procurement process was allegedly flouted. Subsequently, the municipality suffered a loss of approximately R79.9 million.

The matter was reported to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team which culminated in them facing a charge of fraud along with a juristic person (an entity).

The trio is expected to appear again in the same court on Monday, 20 September 2021, she said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)