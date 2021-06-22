Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari appointed as Acting CJ of Allahabad High Court
Chief Justices and Judges of the high courts retire at the age of 62.
Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari was on Tuesday appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, the Law Ministry said.
Justice Sanjay Yadav, the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court demits office on June 25. He was appointed as the Chief Justice earlier this month.
Justice Bhandari, the senior-most judge of the High Court, is to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice with effect from June 26, 2021 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Yadav as Chief Justice, a notification issued by the Department of Justice said.
Chief Justices and Judges of the high courts retire at the age of 62. The retirement age of the chief justice of India and judges of the Supreme Court is 65 years.
