Rajasthan: Minor girl found dead in suspected rape-cum-murder

A minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Pushkar area of Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Tuesday.

The girl, aged around 10 years old, had gone to graze cattle but she did not return till late evening on Monday.

Her family members and other villagers started looking for the girl but around midnight they found her dead in the hills nearby, Circle Officer (Ajmer Rural) Parth Sharma said.

He said that, prima facie, it is suspected that the girl was raped and then murdered.

“A post-mortem of the body was conducted today. Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused involved in the case,” he said.

