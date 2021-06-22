Fake TRP case: Mumbai Police names Arnab Goswami as accused in second chargesheet
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai Police has named senior television journalist Arnab Goswami as an accused in the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) rigging scam in its second chargesheet filed before a court here on Tuesday.
The chargesheet was submitted before a magistrate's court by the police's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) probing the case.
''Among others, Goswami and ARG Outlier have been named as accused in the chargesheet,'' lawyer of Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, said.
The alleged fake TRP scam came to light in October last year when the rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group (HRG), alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers.
