Fake TRP case: Mumbai Police names Arnab Goswami as accused in second chargesheet

The Mumbai Police has named senior television journalist Arnab Goswami as an accused in the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) rigging scam in its second chargesheet filed before a court here on Tuesday.

The chargesheet was submitted before a magistrate's court by the police's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) probing the case.

''Among others, Goswami and ARG Outlier have been named as accused in the chargesheet,'' lawyer of Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, said.

The alleged fake TRP scam came to light in October last year when the rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group (HRG), alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers.

