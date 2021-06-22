Head Constable commits suicide: Police

A head constable allegedly hanged himself to death from a ceiling hook in his house in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan.

Bhajan Lal, 46, was posted at the Mohangarh police station and was living in his official residence in the police station complex. As he did not report to duty till late in the afternoon, a policeman was sent to his house to enquire about him but he found the door closed from inside and reported the matter to the police station. “On breaking open the door, Bhajan La was found hanging from a ceiling hook. The body was taken to a hospital where his postmortem was conducted by a medical board,” Mohangarh police station’s SHO Arun Kumar said “No suicide note was recovered, Kumar said adding the matter is being probed.

