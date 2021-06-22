Left Menu

Head Constable commits suicide: Police

A head constable allegedly hanged himself to death from a ceiling hook in his house in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan.Bhajan Lal, 46, was posted at the Mohangarh police station and was living in his official residence in the police station complex. On breaking open the door, Bhajan La was found hanging from a ceiling hook.

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 22-06-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 15:02 IST
Head Constable commits suicide: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A head constable allegedly hanged himself to death from a ceiling hook in his house in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan.

Bhajan Lal, 46, was posted at the Mohangarh police station and was living in his official residence in the police station complex. As he did not report to duty till late in the afternoon, a policeman was sent to his house to enquire about him but he found the door closed from inside and reported the matter to the police station. “On breaking open the door, Bhajan La was found hanging from a ceiling hook. The body was taken to a hospital where his postmortem was conducted by a medical board,” Mohangarh police station’s SHO Arun Kumar said “No suicide note was recovered, Kumar said adding the matter is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global
4
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021