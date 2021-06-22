TN CM assures resolutions in Assembly against farm laws, CAA

Resolutions would be adopted in the Assembly during the upcoming budget session against the Centre's farm laws and the Citizenship Amendment Act, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday.

Ever since the three farm laws were enacted by the union government, the DMK had all along demanded the Centre to withdraw the laws, which are ''against the interests of farmers,'' the Chief Minister said intervening his party MLA Tamizharasi, who spoke on the matter in the House.

The government has made a clear decision to pass a resolution seeking the withdrawal of these three farm laws reflecting the feelings of farmers across the country, he said adding there is no change on that decision.

However, since this is the first session after the DMK assumed office and when the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor's Address is on, it would not be appropriate to adopt such resolutions, he said.

Stalin asserted that the Tamil Nadu government's opposition to the farm laws would be made known by way of a resolution during the budget setting.

Similarly, since the CAA has ''affected the interests of minorities across the country leading to a sense of fear'' among them, a resolution would be adopted in the budget session urging the central government to take back the Citizenship Amendment law, he added.

