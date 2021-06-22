Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari appointed as acting Chief Justice of Allahabad HC

President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as the acting Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari will be performing the duties of the office with immediate effect from June 26, after the current Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Sanjay Yadav retires on June 25, according to a Government of India notification. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)