Three wildlife smugglers nabbed: Police

Three alleged wildlife smugglers were arrested after being found in possession of elephant tusks worth around Rs 2.50 crore, police said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made on Monday in a joint operation of the district police and the Forest Department officials, Sonbhadra Superintendent of Amarendra Prasad Singh said.

He said on a tip off that some wildlife smugglers would be heading to Varanasi from Sonbhadra to sell their contrabands, the police put barricades at the Robertsganj-Mirzapur road and intercepted three men riding a motorcycle. On being checked, they were found carrying three elephant tusks weighing over 10 kg, Singh said, the contraband was concealed in a jute sack.

The cost of the recovered goods is said to be around Rs 2.50 crores, the SP said.

Those arrested are all residents of Sonbhadra, the SP said, adding they have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act.

