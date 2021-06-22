Drunk cop misbehaves with woman, suspended

A sub-inspector was suspended for misbehaving with his former landlady in an inebriated state here, police said on Tuesday.

SI at ISBT police station, Vinay Sharma was suspended with immediate effect, following a complaint by a woman that he behaved ''objectionably'' with her after visiting her house in an inebriated condition, Station House Officer (SHO) Shishupal Singh Negi said.

The complainant met Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Monday to demand action against the accused officer.

An inquiry has been ordered into the charges, the SHO said.

