Man held for brother-in-law's murder

The incident occurred on Monday night when the accused Roshan Jadhav tried to save his cousin sister from her husband, Sachin Khedekar, who threatened to attack her with a knife over some domestic issue at their house, a police officer said. During the scuffle, Khedekar 32 suffered stabbing injuries and died, he said, adding Jadhav was booked for murder.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-06-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 16:00 IST
A 20-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday from Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra in connection with the murder of his brother-in-law, police said. The incident occurred on Monday night when the accused Roshan Jadhav tried to save his cousin sister from her husband, Sachin Khedekar, who threatened to attack her with a knife over some domestic issue at their house, a police officer said. During the scuffle, Khedekar (32) suffered stabbing injuries and died, he said, adding Jadhav was booked for murder. PTI COR NSK NSK

