Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava seeks premature repatriation to Intelligence Bureau

Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava has sought premature repatriation to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) citing ''career considerations and family requirements''.

Yadava, a Haryana-cadre IPS officer of the 1988 batch, on Tuesday, wrote to Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Arora with a "request for pre-mature repatriation to the Intelligence Bureau".

Yadava was granted a one-year extension by the Centre earlier this year amid simmering differences over his tenure between Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state Home Minister Anil Vij.

Khattar was keen on keeping Yadava as the state police chief while Vij was in favor of his replacement after his two-year term ended.

Yadava was appointed the DGP of Haryana on February 21, 2019, for a term of two years. The Khattar government had extended his tenure as DGP till further order in January this year.

Yadava had joined the Haryana government on deputation from the Intelligence Bureau, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, for a period of two years.

Further, his tenure as DGP was extended beyond January 20, 2021, till further order, Yadava wrote in the letter to Arora.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs vides an order dated March 2, 2021, had also conveyed the approval for extension of his deputation tenure for a period of one year beyond February 20, 2021, or till further orders whichever is earlier, he further wrote.

''In this context, it is informed that I would now like to return to Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, to resume my duties as Additional Director in the Intelligence Bureau due to career consideration and family requirements.

"It is, therefore, requested that the undersigned may kindly be relieved for rejoining the Intelligence Bureau," the DGP wrote.

Yadava, meanwhile, said that for the last 28 months he had discharged duties as DGP to the best of his ability in the service of the citizens of Haryana.

''Now the IB beckons & I wish to go back to Government of India due to career & family requirements. I have made a request to the Hry Govt to permit me to go back. Jai Hind," he posted on the Twitter account of DGP, Haryana.

Before being granted an extension by the Centre, Vij in communication to ACS (Home) Rajeev Arora had asked him to initiate the process of finding a replacement ''urgently'', telling him in a stern letter that he will be held responsible for any future legal complication in the matter.

In his communication to Arora, Vij had directed him to send the names of eligible officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to be considered for the post of the state's next police chief.

