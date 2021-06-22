Left Menu

Man in love with Rajasthan trader's wife held for plotting his murder

As per a preliminary investigation, the accused Kamlesh Shinde, a resident of Dombivali, had hired the two sharpshooters to kill the trader, the officer said. He hired the sharpshooters to kill the trader, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-06-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 16:30 IST
Man in love with Rajasthan trader's wife held for plotting his murder
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested from Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra in connection with the murder bid on a 41-year-old trader in Jaipur in Rajasthan, a crime branch officer said on Tuesday. The incident had occurred on June 16 when two men riding a motorcycle fired at and injured the trader in Jaipur. As per a preliminary investigation, the accused Kamlesh Shinde, a resident of Dombivali, had hired the two sharpshooters to kill the trader, the officer said. He said the accused had been sexually harassing the wife of the victim, following which the couple relocated to Jaipur from Dombivali. ''However, Shinde followed them to Jaipur. He hired the sharpshooters to kill the trader,'' he said. Following the shooting, a case was registered at Karni Vihar police station in Jaipur under the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. The accused was handed over to a team of Rajasthan Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021