Left Menu

Girl found murdered was also raped: Police

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 22-06-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 16:33 IST
Girl found murdered was also raped: Police
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The post mortem of an eight-year-old girl found dead in a sugarcane field in a village near here two days ago has revealed that she was raped before being strangled to death, police said on Tuesday.

The girl had gone missing on Sunday when she took her goats out for grazing and her body was found in a sugarcane field late in the night.

''The post mortem report by a panel of three doctors has established that the cause of the girl's death was asphyxia due to antemortem strangulation," Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police Vijay Dhull said on Tuesday, The girl was also raped before being killed, the SP, who had visited the crime spot on Monday, said.

He said with the postmortem report confirming rape, the police have also added the sections of rape under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences in the FIR.

The relatives of the girl had been suspecting rape before murder all along.

No arrest has been made so far in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021