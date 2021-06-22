Girl found murdered was also raped: Police

The post mortem of an eight-year-old girl found dead in a sugarcane field in a village near here two days ago has revealed that she was raped before being strangled to death, police said on Tuesday.

The girl had gone missing on Sunday when she took her goats out for grazing and her body was found in a sugarcane field late in the night.

''The post mortem report by a panel of three doctors has established that the cause of the girl's death was asphyxia due to antemortem strangulation," Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police Vijay Dhull said on Tuesday, The girl was also raped before being killed, the SP, who had visited the crime spot on Monday, said.

He said with the postmortem report confirming rape, the police have also added the sections of rape under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences in the FIR.

The relatives of the girl had been suspecting rape before murder all along.

No arrest has been made so far in the case.

