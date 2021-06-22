Man beaten to death in J&K
A man was killed by unidentified persons following an argument in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, police said.
Ajaz Dar, a resident of Rajdhani village in Thanamandi, was injured during the attack near Muradpur, they said, adding he later succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital.
An FIR was lodged and investigation was on in the case.
