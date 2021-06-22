Left Menu

Shah involved in generating proceeds of crime from Pak to create unrest in Kashmir:ED to court

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 16:51 IST
Separatist leader Shabbir Shah was involved in generation of huge proceeds of crime from Pakistan and other countries to create unrest in Kashmir, the Enforcement Directorate alleged before a Delhi court on Tuesday.

The ED made the submissions before Special Judge Dharmender Rana while opposing his bail application in a money laundering case.

The agency told the court that Shah amassed huge wealth in the form of immovable and movable properties.

Shah had moved bail application claiming there was no likelihood of the trial being completed any time soon in the money laundering case due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.

According to the prosecution, in August 2005, the special cell of Delhi police had arrested one Ahmed Wani, an alleged hawala dealer, claiming that Rs 63 lakh were recovered from him, of which Rs 52 lakh were allegedly to be delivered to Shah. During investigation Wani had said that he had given Rs 2.25 crore to Shah.

The ED had later registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Shah and Wani in 2007.

