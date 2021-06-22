Left Menu

Maha: Man injured after wife stabs him over domestic row

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-06-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 16:57 IST
Maha: Man injured after wife stabs him over domestic row
  • Country:
  • India

A man was injured after his wife allegedly attacked him with a knife following a petty domestic quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Ambernath township on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when the man came home late and asked his wife to serve him dinner.

This led to a fight between them following which the woman, aged around 30, allegedly stabbed him with a kitchen knife, Shivaji Nagar police station's senior inspector Madhukar Bhoye said.

The man, who is also around 30 years old, received injuries on his back and neck and underwent treatment at a private hospital, he said.

The couple used to have frequent quarrels over domestic issues, the official said. Based on a police complaint lodged by the man, a case was registered against his wife under Indian Penal Code Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021