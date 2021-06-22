C'garh: Police constable commits suicide in Korba

A police constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Tuesday.

Constable L Govind Rao, who was posted at police lines in Korba, was found hanging at his house in Gokul Nagar Housing Board Colony on Monday, an official said.

The death came to light when the policeman's neighbour alerted the police about it, additional superintendent of police Kirtan Rathore said.

While the reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained, the deceased policeman's body has been sent for an autopsy, the official said.

Rao had joined the police force in 2014 and was booked by the Rampur police in 2017 in a cheating case, he said. The constable, who had gone absconding after the crime, was arrested and sent to jail, following which he was suspended and later reinstated, the official added.

