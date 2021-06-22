NIA opposes bail plea of Kashmiri woman held for terror activities

The NIA has opposed the bail application of a Kashmiri woman before a Delhi court in a case of allegedly planning a terror attack in the country during the anti-CAA protests here.

The probe agency told the court that Hina Bashir Beg, arrested along with her husband Jahanzaib Sami and another accused Abdul Basith last year for their alleged link to the ISIS, incited Muslims against non-Muslims and ''excite disaffection'' against Indian State.

It claimed that the accused was promoting the Islamic State's ideology and instigating protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The matter will be taken up for hearing in September.

The three accused, allegedly having links with Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), were arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police in March last year and are currently in judicial custody.

The case was later transferred to NIA.

