Left Menu

NIA opposes bail plea of Kashmiri woman held for terror activities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 17:49 IST
NIA opposes bail plea of Kashmiri woman held for terror activities
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA has opposed the bail application of a Kashmiri woman before a Delhi court in a case of allegedly planning a terror attack in the country during the anti-CAA protests here.

The probe agency told the court that Hina Bashir Beg, arrested along with her husband Jahanzaib Sami and another accused Abdul Basith last year for their alleged link to the ISIS, incited Muslims against non-Muslims and ''excite disaffection'' against Indian State.

It claimed that the accused was promoting the Islamic State's ideology and instigating protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The matter will be taken up for hearing in September.

The three accused, allegedly having links with Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), were arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police in March last year and are currently in judicial custody.

The case was later transferred to NIA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021