NIA opposes bail plea of Kashmiri woman held for terror activities

The NIA has opposed the bail application of a Kashmiri woman before a Delhi court in a case of allegedly planning a terror attack in the country during the anti-CAA protests here.

The probe agency told the court that Hina Bashir Beg, arrested along with her husband Jahanzaib Sami and another accused Abdul Basith last year for their alleged link to the ISIS, incited Muslims against non-Muslims and ''excite disaffection'' against Indian State.

It claimed that the accused was promoting the Islamic State's ideology and instigating protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The agency alleged that they were motivated by the ideology of proscribed terrorist organisation Islamic State of Iraq & Syria (ISIS) and were working for another banned terrorist organisation Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP), which is a part of ISIS. "The accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy, along with their other known and unknown associates based in India as well as abroad, to propagate the ideology of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS and ISKP, to excite disaffection towards the Government of India, to establish Caliphate by committing terrorist activities in India and to threatened the unity, integrity, sovereignty and security of India,'' the agency said in its reply.

It further added that the accused were also trying to procure arms and explosives, make IEDs and planning for targeted killings and mass killings. "They were conspiring to utilize the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests to instigate Muslims in India against non-Muslims to join ISIS," the reply, filed on June 18, said.

"The applicant accused Hina Bashir Beigh also used to find like-minded persons on secured social media platforms and inform the same to her husband and co-accused Jahanzaib Sami for their brain washing and recruitment for ISKP.

"Hina Bashir Beigh was not only in possession of literature and videos related to ISIS but she was in furtherance of hatching conspiracy for committing unlawful activities," it said.

It further claimed that she, in association with co-accused persons Jahanzaib Sami and Nabeel Siddick Khatri, had conducted a preparatory blast using match stick powder, tape, remote of toy car at their rented accommodation in Pune. The three accused, allegedly having links with Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), were arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police in March last year and are currently in judicial custody.

The matter will be taken up for hearing in September.

Basith was already lodged in jail in another case being probed by the NIA when the Delhi police arrested him in the present matter. The case was later transferred to NIA, which lodged a case on March 20 under the sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 124-A (sedition) and 153-A (provocation for causing riot) of IPC and sections 13 (punishment for unlawful activities) and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The Delhi police had earlier said, ''In one audio message Abdul Basith said to Jahanzaib to motivate and prepare some guys who may be used for lone wolf attack and kill the people through a truck or lorry by running them over on people.'' The police said that the trio was in contact with Abu Ushman al Kashmiri, who is the head of Indian affairs of ISKP.

