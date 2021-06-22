Left Menu

Man arrested for stealing idols stolen from UP temple

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 22-06-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 18:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested on Tuesday for stealing four idols from a Jain temple here, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Amba Vihar, they said, adding the arrested accused was identified as Arif. Stolen idols and ornaments were recovered from his possession, Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Vijayvargiya said.

