Man arrested for stealing idols stolen from UP temple

A man was arrested on Tuesday for stealing four idols from a Jain temple here, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Amba Vihar, they said, adding the arrested accused was identified as Arif. Stolen idols and ornaments were recovered from his possession, Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Vijayvargiya said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)