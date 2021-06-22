Maha: Over 20 picnickers booked for COVID-19 violations in Palghar

Over 20 picnickers were booked for violating COVID-19 norms in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

They had assembled at Medvan Khind and Asheri Gad under Kasa police station limits, despite outbreak norms prohibiting people from visiting picnic spots and water bodies for recreation, an official said.

No arrest has been made in the two cases registered under section 188 of IPC in this regard, he added.

The official also said road checks in 16 police station jusridictions led to 216 people getting penalized a cumulative sum of Rs 44,800 for defying prohibitory orders. A total of 16 police station in charges, 18 sub inspectors and 294 constables were deployed for these checks, he added.

A total of 23 people were fined Rs 11,500 for not wearing masks, the official said.

