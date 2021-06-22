Left Menu

Patna HC acquits man sentenced to death for murdering wife

PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-06-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 18:38 IST
Patna HC acquits man sentenced to death for murdering wife
  • Country:
  • India

The Patna High Court has acquitted a man, who was given the death penalty by a court in Bihar's Gopalganj district for murdering his wife for dowry in 2007, for lack of evidence.

A division bench comprising Justices Ashwani Kumar Singh and Arvind Srivastava set aside the capital punishment order of the trial court, holding that there is no direct evidence against the petitioner.

His conviction was ''purely based on circumstantial evidence'' and ''merely on the moral ground as the wife of the appellant Nasruddin had died in her matrimonial home'', the high court said in its order on Monday The bench directed that the petitioner be released if he is not required in any other case.

The Gopalganj additional sessions judge on March 29, 2019, held Nasruddin Mian, a resident of Haradiyan village, guilty of killing his wife, Sanjeeda Khatoon (23), for dowry.

He challenged the verdict in the high court saying he was falsely implicated in the case.

Nasruddin and Sanjeeda got married in 2003, and they have two children. The woman died on March 17, 2007, and her father lodged a police complaint four days later alleging that she was poisoned to death because of non-fulfilment of her husband's demand for a motorcycle.

''The medical evidence and the forensic evidence do not prove beyond reasonable doubt that it was a case of homicidal death,'' the bench said in its order.

The high court observed that the judgment of the additional sessions judge is an example of ''how not to write a judgment''.

''It has repeatedly been emphasized by the Supreme Court that the Courts and Judges must make a dispassionate assessment of evidence and that the Courts and Judges should not be swayed by the horror of crime and the character of the person.

''The judgment should be made by a Judge uninfluenced by his own imagined norms of the functioning of the society,'' the bench said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021