Left Menu

Delhi's northwest district launches four-day Covid vaccination drive for transgender people

The administration of Delhis northwest district on Tuesday launched a four-day COVID-19 vaccination drive for transgender people with 45 beneficiaries being vaccinated till 4 pm, officials said.The drive has been organised by the Northwest District Legal Services Authority in coordination with an NGO.The NGO approached us through the legal services authority.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 18:40 IST
Delhi's northwest district launches four-day Covid vaccination drive for transgender people
  • Country:
  • India

The administration of Delhi's northwest district on Tuesday launched a four-day COVID-19 vaccination drive for transgender people with 45 beneficiaries being vaccinated till 4 pm, officials said.

The drive has been organised by the Northwest District Legal Services Authority in coordination with an NGO.

''The NGO approached us through the legal services authority. We have been holding special drives for different sections of people as we want the maximum number of people to get vaccinated. So we started this drive today,'' said District Magistrate Cheshta Yadav.

She said she has learnt that at 1,000, her district has the maximum number of transgender people in Delhi.

According to data shared by the district administration, 45 people had been vaccinated as part of the special drive till 4 pm on Tuesday. The beneficiaries are being administered Covishield.

Till May 30, just 25,468 transgender people had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country as against 8,80,47,053 men and 7,67,64,479 women, according to data available on the CoWIN portal.

Activists say misinformation, a lack of proper documents and the digital divide are to be blamed for the low vaccination coverage in the transgender community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021