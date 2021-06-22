Delhi's northwest district launches four-day Covid vaccination drive for transgender people

The administration of Delhi's northwest district on Tuesday launched a four-day COVID-19 vaccination drive for transgender people with 45 beneficiaries being vaccinated till 4 pm, officials said.

The drive has been organised by the Northwest District Legal Services Authority in coordination with an NGO.

''The NGO approached us through the legal services authority. We have been holding special drives for different sections of people as we want the maximum number of people to get vaccinated. So we started this drive today,'' said District Magistrate Cheshta Yadav.

She said she has learnt that at 1,000, her district has the maximum number of transgender people in Delhi.

According to data shared by the district administration, 45 people had been vaccinated as part of the special drive till 4 pm on Tuesday. The beneficiaries are being administered Covishield.

Till May 30, just 25,468 transgender people had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country as against 8,80,47,053 men and 7,67,64,479 women, according to data available on the CoWIN portal.

Activists say misinformation, a lack of proper documents and the digital divide are to be blamed for the low vaccination coverage in the transgender community.

