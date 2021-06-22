Five cattle smugglers arrested in J-K's Reasi

Five cattle smugglers were arrested after they tried to smuggle the livestock into Kashmir valley from Reasi district, police said on Tuesday.

The police teams in a series of raids at Chasana, Bagga, Bathoi and Arnas apprehended five cattle smugglers and rescued 29 cattle being transported to Kashmir, they said.

Advertisement

Those arrested have been identified Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammad Imran, Gulzar Ahmed, Abdul Majid and Abrar Ahmed, they said.

On preliminary enquiry, it has been found that the cattle were carried from different areas and collected at a single point to be smuggled across the valley through mountain-passes on foot, they said.

In the current season of nomads' movement, 190 cattle have been rescued in 24 cases registered against bovine smuggling in which 34 accused have been arrested since April, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)