11 arrested after clash in Odisha s Ganjam district

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 22-06-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 19:11 IST
Eleven people were arrested on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in a clash in Odisha's Ganjam district that claimed the lives of two persons, police said.

The 11 suspects, including a teenager, who were arrested belong to Polasara area, a police officer said.

The bamboo sticks and wooden logs used in the clash were seized from them, Polasara police station inspector in- charge Jeetendra Pradhan said.

Two groups from Madhupalli and Polasara towns had gone for a picnic at Riamal near Dhanei dam on Sunday.

They clashed at the picnic spot after indulging in arguments over a petty matter, police said.

Babula Pradhan (42) died at a hospital in Berhampur on Sunday, while Sanyasi Polai (37) succumbed to his injuries at a healthcare facility in Cuttack on Monday, Pradhan said.

The condition of two others, who were injured in the clash, is stable, police said.

