Rifle seized from slain militant in J&K’s Sopore was snatched from CRPF personnel: Police
Kumar said the other attacker involved in the Lawaypora incident will also be neutralised soon. Will neutralise second murderer Nadeem Abrar soon, Kumar said.
The rifle recovered from one of the three slain militants in Sopore was snatched by the ultras from CRPF personnel killed in an attack Jammu and Kashmir's Lawaypora in March this year, police said on Tuesday.
Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including one of the most wanted militants Mudasir Pandit, along with Khurshid Mir and Pakistan national Abdullah alias Asrar were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district on Monday.
''Rifle recovered from LeT #terrorist Khurshid Mir who was killed in Sopore #encounter is same as the one snatched in Lawaypora attack, in which 3 CRPF personnel were martyred,'' Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet. Kumar said the other attacker involved in the Lawaypora incident will also be neutralised soon. ''Will #neutralise second #murderer Nadeem Abrar soon,'' Kumar said.
