Left Menu

CPI's Andhra Pradesh secretary demands state fill all government job vacancies

Communist Party of India's (CPI) Andhra Pradesh State secretary K Ramakrishna on Tuesday urged the state government to release a new job calendar and fill all vacancies in the government departments.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 22-06-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 19:37 IST
CPI's Andhra Pradesh secretary demands state fill all government job vacancies
Communist Party of India's Andhra Pradesh State secretary K Ramakrishna (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Communist Party of India's (CPI) Andhra Pradesh State secretary K Ramakrishna on Tuesday urged the state government to release a new job calendar and fill all vacancies in the government departments. While speaking to ANI, Ramakrishna said, "I request the government to amend the recent job calendar released. It is full of lies. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised in its annual calendar to fill 2.3 lakhs of posts, but the job calendar recently released has only 10,000 jobs."

"Further, it is merely a job calendar. No official notification has been issued in this regard. I condemn the state government for suppressing the unemployed youth who tried to protest against the shallow job calender. Our CPI will soon hold an all-party meeting on the matter of jobs", he said. Yesterday, the student unions of Andhra Pradesh held a protest at the office of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission to express their disappointment with the recently released job calendar of the state government. The police had said that students tried to protest without permission.

The representatives of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) participated in the protest. "The job calendar recently issued by the state government is not in accordance with the vacancies. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised before elections that he would fill up all vacancies in government jobs. But now he changed his words. Home Minister Sucharita said that 6500 constables and SI jobs will be recruited every year. But in the job calendar, only 450 posts are notified. Like that many thousands of posts are vacant in group 1, group 2, etc. posts. But only 10,000 posts are to be filled up," student union leaders had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021