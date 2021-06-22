Illegal liquor manufacturing unit raided in Punjab, 3 arrested

Punjab Police on Tuesday busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit in the state with the arrest of three persons from Shagun Vihar area in Patiala, officials said.

Those arrested have been identified as Salwinder Singh alias Shinda, a resident of Bufanpura village of Patiala, Hardeep Kumar alias Deepu of Urban Estate, Patiala and Sunil Kumar of Safabadi Gate, Patiala.

Shinda and Deepu have been in the illegal liquor business for the last five to six years, police said.

This is the second such illegal liquor making unit busted by the Punjab Police in less than a week.

On June 16, the Jalandhar Rural Police in a joint operation with the state excise department had unearthed an illegal liquor factory in Dhogri village of Adampur and arrested four persons after raiding a bottling unit.

The team had seized a sealing machine, six head-filling machines, 11,990 empty bottles, 3,840 cardboard boxes and storage tanks from their possession, police said.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to arrest Atinder Pal of Patiala and Vishal, a native of Bihar, who were both actively involved in this case, police said.

Police had seized an SUV, a bottling machine, 41,000 bottle labels (with a mark of 'Orange Tango Spicy Desi Liquor' for sale in Chandigarh only), 16,000 empty plastic bottles, 850 packing cardboard boxes, two black plastic tanks, 6,500 bottle caps without label, 3,500 bottle caps, 4-litre orange flavour packs, 38-litre red flavour packs, a dispenser machine used to seal the bottles, one rap machine used to label the bottles, 7,000 bottle cap seals, 14 gum plastic bottles, and an electric water pump.

Further investigations are in progress, police said.

