Man jumps to death from family court building in Mumbai

A 30-year-old man allegedly jumped to death from the sixth floor of the family court building in Bandra-Kurla Complex here on Tuesday, police said.The victim Nitin Kasbekar jumped off the sixth floor of the high-rise building in the afternoon, an official said.While the reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained, at the time of incident, his divorce case by mutual consent was listed in the court, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 20:33 IST
A 30-year-old man allegedly jumped to death from the sixth floor of the family court building in Bandra-Kurla Complex here on Tuesday, police said.

The victim Nitin Kasbekar jumped off the sixth floor of the high-rise building in the afternoon, an official said.

While the reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained, at the time of incident, his divorce case by mutual consent was listed in the court, the official said. The deceased man's lawyer and his estranged wife were present at the time of the incident, he said. The man was rushed to a civic-run hospital, where he was declared dead before admission, the official said, adding that no suicide note has been recovered and an accidental death report was registered in this regard.

