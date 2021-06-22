Left Menu

Maha: 3 held for stealing items worth Rs 74,000 from house

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-06-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 20:40 IST
Three people were arrested in Kashimira area of Thane district for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing items worth Rs 74,000, a Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police official said on Tuesday.

The theft took place on June 16 and the three were held on Monday, Senior Inspector Sanjay Hazare of Kashimira police station said.

One of the accused is a history-sheeter with 131 cases against his name, including 46 in MBVV police limits, he said.

