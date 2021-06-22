Left Menu

St. Louis shooting kills 3 people, leaves 4 others wounded

A shooting in St. Louis left three people dead and four others wounded, authorities said.Police were called about 730 pm Monday to the citys Greater Ville neighbourhood in north St. Louis.

A shooting in St. Louis left three people dead and four others wounded, authorities said.

Police were called about 7:30 pm Monday to the city's Greater Ville neighbourhood in north St. Louis. Two men were found dead outside a convenience store, police Chief John Hayden said. A third collapsed and died in the courtyard of an elementary school.

Police on Tuesday identified the men killed as 40-year-old Kevin Page, 31-year-old Charlie Anderson and 44-year-old O.J. Pernell. Four more shooting victims were hospitalised with gunshot wounds, including two listed in critical but stable condition.

Investigators were still trying to determine what led to the shooting, Hayden said.

St. Louis saw a near-record number of killings last year, with 262, and is on about the same pace in 2021. The city has ranked among the deadliest in the US for many years. The shooting comes amid fears about a spike in US gun violence heading into the summer.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

