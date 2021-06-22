Left Menu

Teenager drowns in river in Nagpur; three others missing

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-06-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 21:01 IST
A teenager drowned in the Kanhan river, while three others were missing on Tuesday after an outing with friends ended in a tragedy in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, said police officials.

The incident took place in the Waki area, around 30 km from Nagpur city, where the four had gone for a picnic with a group of friends, they said.

The deceased was identified by the police as Taufique Ashif Khan (16), while the missing teenagers were Praveen Ganorkar (17), Avesh Sheikh Nasir Sheikh (17) and Arif Akbar Patel (16).

A police official said the four were part of an eight-member group which had gone for the picnic without informing their parents.

While sitting on the banks of the Kanhan river, four of them ventured into the water for swimming at around 1 pm, he said.

While Taufique Khan drowned, the three others were yet to be traced, the official said.

On getting information about the incident, staff of the Khapa police station rushed to the spot and called a team of the SDRF for rescue operation, he said, adding Taufique Khan's body was fished out in the evening.

The SDRF stopped the operation in the night and will resume it on Wednesday morning, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

