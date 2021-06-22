Left Menu

J&K: Police officer shot dead by militants in Nowgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-06-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 21:06 IST
J&K: Police officer shot dead by militants in Nowgam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Srinagar, Jun 22 (PTI) A police officer in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was shot dead by militants in Nowgam area of the city in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. Inspector Parvez was fired at and injured by militants near his residence at Kanipora under Nowgam Police Station in the city, a police official said.

He said the officer was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Police has taken cognizance of the incident and started investigations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021